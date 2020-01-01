Imperial Valley News Center

Executive Office for Immigration Review Expands Automated Case Information Channels

Washington, DC - The Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) today announced the addition of an Internet option for checking case information. The new automated case information application is available on EOIR’s website, and is currently available in English and Spanish. This is another tool for parties with business before the agency, and the automated case information hotline at 800-898-7180 (TDD 800-828-1120) continues to be available.

The automated case information application allows users to receive the most recent information about a case after inputting a unique alien registration number. Available information includes next scheduled hearings, decision information at the immigration court and Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) levels, and court and BIA contact information. Immigration courts’ operating statuses are also included.

To access the new automated case information application, visit: https://portal.eoir.justice.gov/InfoSystem.